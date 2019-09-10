News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Gracie: She's All Ears; Good at Nosework, Too

Gracie, a precious 7-year-old Bluetick Hound, has lots of things to tell you! Stories, advice, opinions...and you’ll want to listen, she’s very funny! Gracie’s a great sounding board too! Just look at those adorably long, floppy ears! She’s ALL ears! Gracie’s a smart, friendly girl and like all good hounds she’s very nosy! The key to “happily ever after” with Gracie would be, consistent companionship, nosework activities and an abundance of love.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

