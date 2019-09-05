Monrovia Police: Repeated Rock Attack’s; Drugs; Burglaries; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 29 - September 4. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 384 service events, resulting in 87 investigations.
Residential Burglary
August 29 at 11:19 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Magnolia called to report his home was broken into and items were taken. The homeowner said he left his residence for approximately one hour. When he returned home, he saw the sliding door was open. The point of entry was a bathroom window that was forced open. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
August 29 at 4:39 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 300 block of N. Mountain. The victim called to report his computer was taken sometime while his home was under construction. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Narcotics for Sales – Two Suspects Arrested
August 30 at 12:28 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1100 block of S. Magnolia when he saw a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver was stopped and two occupants in the vehicle were contacted. A computer check revealed the passenger had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. In addition, officers located over two ounces of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with packaging materials. Both occupants were arrested for possession of narcotics for sales and transportation of methamphetamine.
Warrants / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 7:47 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Pomona when he saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. The officer stopped the bicyclist and explained the reason for the stop. A computer check revealed she had two outstanding warrants for her arrest. The subject was searched incident to arrest and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 30 at 9:19 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lime called police to report an unknown subject threw a large rock through one of the windows on his home. Investigation continuing.
Vandalism
August 30 at 10:52 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 200 block of W. Colorado. The victim reported that an unknown suspect threw a large rock through the front window of his home. This is the third time in the last several months that an incident similar to this has happened. The investigations are continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 5:40 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Duarte and Magnolia when he saw a subject he recognized from prior contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. The officer detained the subject and arrested her for the warrants.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
August 31 at 9:44 a.m., a petty theft was reported in the 500 block of W. Colorado. The victim reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and took items. The vehicle was parked in front of his house. The resident returned to his vehicle in the morning and discovered the interior was ransacked and his registration tab was stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 31 at 11:12 a.m., a victim visited a business in the 500 block of S. Mountain and parked her vehicle in the parking lot. She went into the business and when she returned to her vehicle, she saw a window had been smashed and her cell phone had been taken. Investigation continuing.
Drug Activity / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 1:30 p.m., a female subject called police to report possible drug activity she witnessed in the 300 block of W. Huntington. She was at a business and said she saw two male subjects possibly using drugs. She provided a description of the subjects to dispatch. Officers responded and located the two subjects in question. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 7:51 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported parked to the rear of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. An officer responded and contacted the solo occupant, which was a female adult. The subject consented to a search, which led to the discovery of a small amount of methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 12:40 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Cypress and Shamrock when he saw a driver commit a traffic violation. A computer check revealed the male subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Mail Theft
September 2 at 7:49 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Mayflower called to report her mail was taken from her mailbox. The resident reviewed her Ring camera and discovered her mail was stolen at 2:51 p.m. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his 20's, wearing dark sunglasses, a gray baseball cap, a black Clippers t-shirt with the number 13 on it, black shorts and white shoes. Mail was taken from the mailbox and a package with two headlamps was taken from the porch. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 3 at 9:53 a.m., a grand theft was reported by a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado. The victim called police to report a tankless water heater was taken from an apartment unit. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
September 3 at 12:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2400 block of S. Peck when he saw a parked vehicle that appeared to have been stripped. A computer check of the license plate revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Bell Gardens. The vehicle was recovered and the registered owner was notified.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 8:02 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a male subject had entered the business, concealed merchandise, and then exited the business without making any attempts to pay for the items. The suspect was detained by officers and arrested for shoplifting.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 11:07 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a subject was disturbing customers. Officers arrived and located the subject. The officer determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
