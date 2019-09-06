News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at T-Burgers

Lunch at T-Burgers, on the south side of Foothill a block east of Magnolia. Got the Chef’s Salad for $8.99 and an iced tea for $1.98. Nice. Veggies were fresh and service quick. 


- Brad Haugaard 

