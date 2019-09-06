News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at T-Burgers
Lunch at T-Burgers, on the south side of Foothill a block east of Magnolia. Got the Chef’s Salad for $8.99 and an iced tea for $1.98. Nice. Veggies were fresh and service quick.
