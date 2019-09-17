News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

The fire department introduced its new mascot, Samson the Fire Education Bear, to the Monrovia City Council Tuesday night. Samson will visit schools and be at fire department events, such as the pancake breakfast. 

- Brad Haugaard 
