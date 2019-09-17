News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Samson the Fire Education Bear
The fire department introduced its new mascot, Samson the Fire Education Bear, to the Monrovia City Council Tuesday night. Samson will visit schools and be at fire department events, such as the pancake breakfast.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/17/2019
