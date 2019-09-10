Monrovia Expects New City Manager Decision in Week or Two

In his weekly report City Manager Oliver Chi reports (here) that...
~ Monrovia expects to have a candidate to be the new city manager in the next week or two.
Chi writes that, ”In addition to a full battery of internal reviews and candidate background checks, the City Council also engaged three in-depth reviews of city manager candidates.”
~ The Monrovia Public Library Foundation Will hold its fifth annual Team Up! Dream Up! For Literacy fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Monrovia Public Library. Adult learner-turned-author, Mabel Ngo, will be signing copies of her book and all proceeds will go to the library's Literacy Services program. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at monrovialibraryfoundation.org. You can also purchase $10 Dining for Literacy raffle tickets at the Friends Book Store in the library and enter for a chance to win over $1,000 in gift cards to Monrovia eateries. To learn more about the library’s Literacy Services, visit monrovialibrary.org or call 626-256-8273.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment