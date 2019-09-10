News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Expects New City Manager Decision in Week or Two


In his weekly report City Manager Oliver Chi reports (herethat...


~ Monrovia expects to have a candidate to be the new city manager in the next week or two.


Chi writes that, ”In addition to a full battery of internal reviews and candidate background checks, the City Council also engaged three in-depth reviews of city manager candidates.”


~ The Monrovia Public Library Foundation Will hold its fifth annual Team Up! Dream Up! For Literacy fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Monrovia Public Library. Adult learner-turned-author, Mabel Ngo, will be signing copies of her book and all proceeds will go to the library's Literacy Services program.  Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at monrovialibraryfoundation.org.  You can also purchase $10 Dining for Literacy raffle tickets at the Friends Book Store in the library and enter for a chance to win over $1,000 in gift cards to Monrovia eateries.  To learn more about the library’s Literacy Services, visit monrovialibrary.org or call 626-256-8273.


- Brad Haugaard 


