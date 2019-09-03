News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Carmel Aims to Please ... Especially in a Kiddie Pool

Get ready to fall in love! Carmel is that happy, joyful dog that reminds us, Life is Good! Fun lovin’, playful 2-year-old Carmel, is a “glass is half full” personality, eager to greet each day with excitement. Sweet and affectionate, she’s got laser focus and aims to please. She also has an infinite amount of love to give and dreams that her forever home might have a little “kiddie” pool. Happiness is seeing Carmel splash around! Grab your towel and dive into love with Carmel!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
