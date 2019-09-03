News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Schools Celebrates Reopening off Wildcat Stadium
Board Vice President Rob Hammond, Board Clerk Bryan Wong, and Board Members Maritza Travanti and Selene Lockerbie were joined by Monrovia Mayor Tom Adams, Councilmembers Becky Shevlin and Gloria Crudgington, Monrovia High Principal Kirk McGinnis, and students from the school’s band and football, track, cheer and soccer teams.
“It is an honor to be here today in front of all of you as we celebrate the grand reopening of Wildcat Stadium,” Board Vice President Rob Hammond said. “This is an effort that began a few years ago, and it has been exciting for us all to see it finally happen. It will benefit our athletes and scholars for many years to come.”
Field upgrades completed over summer included changing out an aging rubber pellet infill for a cool-fill product that decreases turf temperature and relocating communication boxes to outer parts of the field to ensure the continued safety of students.
“This is a great way to celebrate Monrovia High School’s 126 years of service to our families and community,” McGinnis said. “Thank you to our Board of Education for their support in making this new field become a reality for all Monrovia High Wildcats.”
Following the grand reopening, Monrovia’s community roared as the Wildcats made their way to the field to face Alta Loma High School and secure their first home victory, 34-7.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 9/03/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment