News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Too Close to Library Park; Drunks, Drugs and Shoplifting; Scratchers; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for January 24–30. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 401 service events, resulting in 102 investigations.
Shoplifting
January 24 at 7:06 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that two male subjects entered the store, selected several tools and left without paying. Both suspects ran to a vehicle, which was occupied by a female driver. All of the suspects fled with the items. The vehicle license plate number was obtained by an employee. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 11:49 p.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol in the 500 block of W. Huntington, when he stopped a subject on a bicycle for a vehicle code violation. The subject was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody per the authority of the warrants.
Grand Theft Auto
January 25 at 7:12 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 900 block of W. Walnut. The victim reported his green, 1998 Toyota Corolla was stolen sometime during the night while it was parked in front of his residence. Investigation continuing.
Violation of Court Order
January 25 at 8:15 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Palm when he observed a known subject who was recently placed on probation and issued a 100 yard stay-away order from Library Park. The subject was detained, a report was taken and a warrant will be requested.
Grand Theft Auto
January 25 at 3:54 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked his vehicle in front of a business and left the keys on the front seat. She went into a business for a short time, and when she returned, she discovered her car had been stolen. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect or vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 25 at 6:47 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked her vehicle in front of a business and went inside. She returned a short time later and discovered a window to her vehicle had been smashed and items were missing. Investigation continuing.
Bicycle Theft
January 25 at 7:22 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia called to report his bicycle was stolen from an unsecured carport area on the property. Investigation continuing.
Public Intoxication/Warrant – Suspects Arrested
January 25 at 9:51 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw two people walking who appeared to be intoxicated. The officer detained the subjects and determined they were unable to care for their own safety. They were arrested and held for a sobering period. One of the subjects also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 3:26 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Lime when he saw a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on a one-way street. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was found to be intoxicated, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI.
Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 8:48 a.m., an officer observed a bicyclist commit a vehicle code infraction and conducted a traffic stop. The subject consented to a search of his person and his backpack. The officer found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the subject's backpack. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 26 at 5:12 p.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding an injury traffic collision. The caller reported that a slow-speed traffic collision occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 7:09 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a female walked into the store and concealed a bottle of perfume in her purse. She exited the store without paying for the merchandise and was detained by officers. The suspect was arrested, and during a search incident to arrest, she was in found to be in possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.
Driving Under the Influence/Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 9:15 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of W. Duarte for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, the officer could smell alcohol emitting from the driver. The driver was intoxicated, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 12:49 a.m., a caller reported a loud argument coming from a residence in the 700 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and spoke with a male and female subject, who are boyfriend and girlfriend. They were at local bar drinking with friends and they got into an argument. When they returned home, the argument escalated into a physical altercation and the female scratched the male subject’s face, causing physical injury. She was arrested for domestic violence.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 9:18 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a subject known for shoplifting at nearly a dozen other locations was in the store with an accomplice and hiding merchandise. Officers responded and coordinated a perimeter in the parking lot, and when the subjects tried to flee in a vehicle, they were detained safely. The known suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
Warrants/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 9:44 a.m., a resident in the 100 of N. Alta Vista reported a suspicious male subject looking around the area. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject provided his identifying information and police dispatch discovered he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. During a search of the subject, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 8:51 p.m., a caller reported a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Linwood. Officers arrived and spoke with the family. The investigation revealed the wife came home intoxicated and started arguing with the husband. During the argument, the wife began hitting the husband and grabbed a kitchen knife. He ran into the bedroom and closed the door. The wife dropped the knife and the husband came out of the room. When the husband attempted to leave the house, the wife started pushing him and the mother-in-law intervened and started fighting with the wife. The wife was arrested for domestic battery and brandishing a knife.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 28 at 9:33 a.m., a motorist reported his vehicle had just been struck by another motorist in the 700 block of W. Walnut. The other motorist failed to stop and fled the area. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The victim was not injured. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 28 at 12:09 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Greystone and Canyon, which has a four way stop. Officers responded to investigate. No one was injured in the collision. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Telephone Fraud
January 28 at 1:37 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Scenic reported he had been receiving several calls from various people claiming he owed them money. The resident believed he had provided one of the callers his bank account information to cover the cost of what he thought he owed; however, no money had been taken from the account. Officers advised the resident to change his bank account numbers, which he did.
Shoplifting/Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 1:36 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a male subject was cutting security tags off of items. As the subject tried to leave, a loss prevention employee stopped him and escorted him to their office. Officers arrived and arrested the subject for shoplifting. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Warrants/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
January 29 at 5:04 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill called police to report a female subject that entered the store, concealed items and left without paying. Officers responded and saw a female matching the description and a male subject. The two were detained, but no theft could be established. A computer check revealed both subjects had outstanding warrants for their arrest, and the female had syringes in her possession. Both subjects were arrested.
Attempt Robbery
January 29 at 9:19 p.m., an attempt robbery was reported in the 100 block of W. Cherry. The victim called to report that while he was sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend, a male subject in dark clothing approached them and demanded their phones and wallets. The male victim exited his vehicle and was scratched on the face with an unknown object. The suspect fled on foot without any property. Investigation continuing.
Commerical Burglary
January 30 at 1:36 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Maple reported a burglary to the business. An unknown suspect entered the business through a broken window from a previous burglary during closing hours. The suspect stole items and fled on a scooter, wearing a red ball cap with a white logo on the bill. Investigation continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment