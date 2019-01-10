News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
St. Luke Will Present Evensong in Epiphany
St. Luke Episcopal Church will present its annual Evensong in Epiphany on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m. The performance will be officiated by Canon Judith Heffron, with mezzo-soprano Trisha Rivera as cantor. Music will include the Denis Mason Preces and Responses, the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and the Peter Cornelius anthem The Three Kings, with baritone soloist David Hobbs. The music for the introit, Christ, Mighty Savior, was composed by David Charles Walker, a former interim rector at St. Luke's, who died on Dec. 3 of last year. A freewill offering will be taken, and a wine and cheese reception will follow the program. Epiphany focuses on biblical events revealing the divinity of Jesus. The church is located at California Ave. at Foothill Boulevard.
- Brad Haugaard
