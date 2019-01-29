More Homeless - But a Few More or a Lot More? State of the Chamber

Preliminary homeless data.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Depending on how you look at it, Monrovia's preliminary homeless count shows the number of homeless in the city is up either a lot or a little - from 9 in 2018 to 18 in 2019, or from 14 in 2017 to 18 in 2019. Why discount 2018? Chi says it was "brutally cold" during the 2018 count, which "many experts have indicated depressed the numbers." Also, a lot fewer people living in RVs, from 33 in 2018 to 14 this year.
~ The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce will hold it State of the Chamber event on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., at the Wine of the Month Club to share what it has planned for 2019. It's free. Details: https://goo.gl/KmHanU
