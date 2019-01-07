News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Auditions for 'Long After Crystal Night' Feb. 2-4
Auditions for The Jewish Federation's JFed Players' Spring 2019 production of Long After Crystal Night, will be held on Feb. 2, 3, and 4 at the Jewish Federation, 114A Lime Ave., Monrovia, with performances in late April.
Long After Crystal Night by John Herman Shaner, takes place over several days in the life of the Seymour Goldstein household in Beverly Hills, in 1983. Seymour has attended a meeting to determine whether Jewish militants from the Jewish Defense League should be allowed to speak to his B'nai B'rith lodge. The ramifications of this meeting will cause everyone in the family, and those close to it, to confront their roots and question their lives, their history, their future, their motivations, the depths of their assimilation, their relationships with each other and ultimately their personal courage and convictions. Full of humor and emotion, the climax is compelling and satisfying, a play about Everyman for Everyman.
Audition dates and times:
Sunday, Feb. 3, 1:00-3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 4, 7:00-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7:00-9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. (if needed for call-backs)
Contact the Jewish Federation at (626) 445-0810 for more information.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment