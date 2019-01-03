News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
‘Bird Box’ House Attracts Tourists to Monrovia
A Monrovia house featured on the Netflix show, Bird Box, has become a minor tourist attraction.
https://goo.gl/9jSXXy
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/03/2019
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment