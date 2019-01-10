News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drunk Driving Shopping Cart; Whose Tax Deductions Are These Kids? Robbery With Knife
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for January 3-9. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 372 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 3 at 11:30 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of S. California. A vehicle was traveling north on California and failed to stop for the red traffic signal. The vehicle collided into a vehicle that was traveling west on Central. Both parties complained of pain and one was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
January 3 at 6:45 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. An unknown male and female suspect picked up a package that did not belong to them. The suspects had the tracking number to the package, which contained computer parts, and were given the package by an employee. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 4 at 2:27 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm activation at a business in the 100 block of E. Maple. When they arrived, they found the front door had been forced open. They searched the inside of the business, but no one was located. The alarm keypad had been ripped off the interior wall next to the front door. It is unknown what was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Residential Burglary
January 4 at 2:48 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at an apartment building in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. The maintenance storage room alarm had been activated. When the officers arrived, they found the front door had been damaged. It appeared that someone attempted to force the door open, but was unable to gain entry. Officers searched the area, but did not locate any suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 4 at 5:33 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of E. Evergreen. The victim was traveling east on Evergreen when another vehicle collided into his vehicle and fled east on Evergreen without stopping. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 7:37 p.m., a caller reported a male subject pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the road in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. The subject was yelling at motorists, who had to stop to avoid hitting the subject. Officers arrived and found the subject in the roadway, blocking traffic. He was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Methamphetamine / Fraud – Suspects Arrested
January 4 at 9:31 p.m., officers were patrolling in the area of 500 W. Huntington when they saw a vehicle commit a driving violation, so they stopped the vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by two subjects. The officers found both subjects to be in possession of methamphetamine and credit cards that did not belong to them. Officers were able to locate the owner of the credit cards, who said she has been defrauded out of thousands of dollars recently. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 11:31 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw two bicyclists in violation of riding laws. He stopped both subjects and found one of them to be in possession of glass pipes that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The subject in possession of the pipe was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the other subject was issued a citation for the vehicle code violation.
Driving Under the Influence / Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
January 5 at 3:02 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle in the 3000 block of S. Myrtle exceeding the speed limit by 25 miles per hour. He stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, who he found to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, she was arrested for DUI. There was a passenger in the vehicle who was too intoxicated to care for his own safety, so he was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody as well.
Violation of Court Order
January 5 at 9:01 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman called police to report her adult daughter was on the property, as she has a restraining order against her daughter. The suspect fled onto a nearby property when she saw officers arriving. Officers stayed in the area for an extended period of time, but the suspect was not located. The neighbors on the nearby property completed a No-Trespassing Form against the subject.
Vehicle Burglary
January 5 at 11:37 a.m., an employee at a business in the 400 block of W. Walnut walked outside and saw the front driver-side door of a work truck had been pried open while parked on the street in front of the location. Painting tools and equipment had been taken. Investigation continuing.
Theft by False Pretenses
January 5 at 11:54 a.m., two victims came into the lobby to report a theft. They had hired a woman through WeChat to transport gifts of purses and clothing to their family in another country. The suspect told the victims she travels to and from that country often, and for $100 fee she would transport all of the items for the victims. The suspect provided the victims with a tracking number that she allegedly obtained from the postal service. When the victims discovered their family members never received the gifts, they called the postal service and discovered that the tracking number was not valid. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 5 at 2:25 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another at the intersection of Lime and Alta Vista. One of the vehicles was traveling west on Lime and entered the intersection without noticing the vehicle on Alta Vista and the two collided. Both parties complained of pain, but refused transport to a hospital. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft / False Identification to Police – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 3:45 p.m., employees from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a subject exiting the store without paying for merchandise. An employee saw the suspect in the parking lot and he was detained by officers. The items the subject took were recovered and the suspect was arrested. The suspect initially gave a false name to officers, but was eventually identified.
Possession of Methamphetamine / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
January 6 at 1:52 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw two subjects he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. Both subjects were stopped and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. One of the subjects had a glass pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 6 at 2:40 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Duarte reported a motorist in a white sedan had just collided into his parked car and one of his neighbor’s cars, then left the area without stopping. The caller was inside his home when he heard the collision, then went outside just as the suspect fled the scene. Officers responded and searched for the suspect vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary / Resisting a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 1:08 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Lime regarding a burglary alarm activation. When they arrived, they heard a suspect inside the location. The suspect fled from the building on foot. As officers attempted to detain him, the suspect fought and punched one of the officers. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of burglary tools and had moved a safe inside the location.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 4:18 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Cherry regarding a male adult causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and saw a subject lying in the front yard, only partially clothed. He was heavily intoxicated to the point he could not care for himself and was arrested. He was held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
January 7 at 7:54 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Parkrose called to report someone broke into her vehicle. Her vehicle was parked in the complex overnight. The doors were locked and the windows were rolled up. She came outside the next morning and saw the rear, driver-side window was shattered. Her bag containing a computer was missing. Investigation continuing.
Criminal Threats
January 7, at 4:17 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Norumbega called police to report that he had been threatened. His grandchildren have been living with him and he claimed them on his taxes last year. The children’s biological father found out and became very upset. He called the grandfather and threatened to shoot him. The investigation is continuing.
Battery
January 9 at 6:37 a.m., a female subject reported she had been battered the day prior at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle by a male subject. She stated that the subject approached her from behind while she was walking through the park and grabbed her by her hips. He attempted to start a conversation with her, but she ignored him. She described the subject as a male Black, 5’5”, normal build, with tight curled hair, and carrying a black backpack. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 9 at 8:14 a.m., a motorist reported she just collided with another vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded to investigate. It was found that one motorist bumped the back of a vehicle that was stopped in front of them for a red light. Both parties exchanged information, but did not desire an official report filed.
Domestic Violence
January 9 at 11:32 a.m., a female subject who is homeless came to the police station with her four children to report her husband had hit her four times earlier in the morning. Officers connected her with a women's shelter for her and her children. The officers were unable to contact the husband and the investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 9 at 1:28 p.m., a caller reported three motorists collided into one another in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and found none of the involved persons were injured. All three motorists exchanged information and did not want a police report filed.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 9 at 5:22 p.m., a caller reported a motorist just collided into an occupied parked vehicle in the 600 block of E. Royal Oaks. Officers responded and contacted the driver and the occupant of the parked vehicle. Both subjects were complaining of pain, so paramedics responded. The driver of the vehicle was suffering from a medical issue and was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigation continuing.
Robbery / Assault with Deadly Weapon
January 9 at 6:17 p.m., dispatch received a call from a victim who reported a male suspect had pulled a knife on him in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and contacted the victim, who stated he had interrupted a female suspect stealing his mail. When he confronted her, a male suspect arrived, brandished a knife and threatened him. The male suspect also sprayed pepper spray on the victim and the two suspects fled on foot. An area search was made, but the suspects were not located. Investigation continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 6:22 p.m., a caller reported a subject urinating in public in the 800 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was now sitting in a parked vehicle with another subject. The driver of the vehicle had a large, fixed-blade knife protruding from his pocket. He was arrested for possession of the knife and taken into custody.
Petty Theft / Bench Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 8:40 p.m., employees from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report they just detained a female adult for shoplifting. Officers arrived and discovered the female also had several warrants for her arrest. She was arrested for shoplifting and the outstanding warrants.
