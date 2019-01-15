News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
BurgerIM Opening in Monrovia; Dal-A-Ride Will be for Disabled Only; Etc.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ A new burger restaurant, BurgerIM, will in the retail space at the Areum Apartment complex (Fifth and Huntington). The restaurant offers a variety of toppings, proteins, sauces, and buns, so that customers can create their own combinations. https://goo.gl/jcksD8
~ Monrovia's Dial-a-Ride program will soon be for disabled people only (others use Lyft) and they will have to register before using the service. You can do that here: https://goo.gl/h6m3qt. There will be a community meeting about this Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room.
~ The annual State of the City Address is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28, at Studio Movie Grill in Old Town, at 7 p.m.
~ City staff and local service providers have developed a Homeless Response Kit to provide tangible ways Monrovians can assist the homeless. Here it is: https://goo.gl/yoMKzq
~ Members of Monrovia Historic Preservation group spent three months last summer getting permission from 44 owners of pre-1888 homes to put 8" wide by 6" high brass plaques placed on their homes, identifying them as "First Houses."
~ A Senior Resource and Wellness Fair will be held Thursday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Monrovia Community Center. Flu shots, pulmonary testing, blood pressure screenings, information on transportation, senior housing, at-home care and more. Call the Community Center at 256-8246 for more information.
~ Assemblymember Holden is looking for nominees for his Woman of the Year award. Last day to submit a nomination is Wednesday, Jan. 30. Nomination form here: https://goo.gl/tN9qQz
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment