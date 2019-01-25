News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at X2O Cafe


Lunch at X2O Cafe and Hookah Lounge, on the north side of Foothill just west of Melrose. Got the Chicken Schawarma Sandwich for $10 and an iced tea for $3. Delish! And friendly, prompt service. 

- Brad Haugaard 
