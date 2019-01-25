News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at X2O Cafe
Lunch at X2O Cafe and Hookah Lounge, on the north side of Foothill just west of Melrose. Got the Chicken Schawarma Sandwich for $10 and an iced tea for $3. Delish! And friendly, prompt service.
- Brad Haugaard
