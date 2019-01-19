News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Philip Heng to be Honored as Educator of the Year


At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/swBE7V) the Monrovia Board of Education ...

~ Will honor teacher Philip Heng on being named "Educator of the Year," by the California League of Schools.

~ Will consider hiring On-Site Welding & Construction for $23,901 to manufacture and install wrought iron fencing on the east side of Bradoaks Elementary School.

~ Will, together with the Chamber of Commerce, honor Employees of the Month for January:  Jennifer Dana, Teacher at Mayflower Elementary; Cherie Holguin, Instructional Aide at Plymouth Elementary; and Sheena Rehaume, Teacher at Plymouth Elementary.

- Brad Haugaard
