Philip Heng to be Honored as Educator of the Year
At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/swBE7V) the Monrovia Board of Education ...
~ Will honor teacher Philip Heng on being named "Educator of the Year," by the California League of Schools.
~ Will consider hiring On-Site Welding & Construction for $23,901 to manufacture and install wrought iron fencing on the east side of Bradoaks Elementary School.
~ Will, together with the Chamber of Commerce, honor Employees of the Month for January: Jennifer Dana, Teacher at Mayflower Elementary; Cherie Holguin, Instructional Aide at Plymouth Elementary; and Sheena Rehaume, Teacher at Plymouth Elementary.
- Brad Haugaard
