Apartment Didn't Allow Pets, So Patches Can Be Yours

Meet Patches (A470134), a 7-year-old domestic shorthair who found his way to Pasadena Humane when his owner had to move to an apartment that didn’t allow pets. He came in a bit shy and wouldn’t approach the kennel when visitors came around. In the last month, however, he has slowly come out of his shell and now will hop out of his bed when a visitor comes by. He likes to be petted from head to tail and head bump your hand for more. He’s looking for someone with pets, treats, and the offer of a forever home.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
