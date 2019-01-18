News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Nano Cafe



Lunch at Nano Cafe, near the northeast corner of Duarte and Mayflower. Got the Cobb Salad for $12.99 and a coffee for $2.79. Tasty, filling, and cheerful service.

- Brad Haugaard
