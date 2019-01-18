News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Nano Cafe
Lunch at Nano Cafe, near the northeast corner of Duarte and Mayflower. Got the Cobb Salad for $12.99 and a coffee for $2.79. Tasty, filling, and cheerful service.
- Brad Haugaard
1/18/2019
restaurants
