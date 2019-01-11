News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at 38 Degrees



Lunch at 38 Degrees, on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Roasted Chicken Sandwich with lentil soup as the side from the lunch menu for $10 and a beer for $7.  Delicious!

- Brad Haugaard 
