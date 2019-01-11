News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at 38 Degrees
Lunch at 38 Degrees, on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Roasted Chicken Sandwich with lentil soup as the side from the lunch menu for $10 and a beer for $7. Delicious!
- Brad Haugaard
1/11/2019
