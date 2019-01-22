News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Sawpit Dam - How Times Change
I just came across these December 2010 pictures of Monrovia's Sawpit Dam overflowing. Even with the recent rain, these days the dam is still virtually empty. Times have certainly changed.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/22/2019
