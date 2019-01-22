News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sawpit Dam - How Times Change



I just came across these December 2010 pictures of Monrovia's Sawpit Dam overflowing. Even with the recent rain, these days the dam is still virtually empty. Times have certainly changed.

- Brad Haugaard


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)