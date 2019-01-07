News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Staar Surgical Expects 37% Annual Growth; 42% Growth for Last Quarter
Monrovia's STAAR Surgical, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, estimates its sales for its fourth quarter - which ended December 28, 2018 - will have increased approximately 42% over the same period for 2017. Total net sales for the fourth quarter are expected to be approximately $31.2 million and total net sales for fiscal 2018 are expected to be approximately $124.0 million, representing approximately 37% growth over fiscal 2017. https://goo.gl/WGzvH8
- Brad Haugaard
