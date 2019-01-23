News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Wounded Warrior Parking Spots; Homeless Prevention Program Working Well; State of City; Etc.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Monrovia is considering an American Legion suggestion request to install up to four Wounded Warrior Veteran parking spaces in Old Town, one on Palm between the Community Center and the Library, one of Lime between the Library and the Lime Parking Lot, one in front of City Hall, and one somewhere in the 400 block of Myrtle.
~ Initial results of Monrovia's Housing Displacement Response Program, designed to help prevent homelessness for existing Monrovia residents, "have exceeded every expectation that we had when the program was first launched." Twelve families have been helped since the program started in mid-2018. The city is partnering with Mountainside Communion Church, which runs the program, which only provides help "after a thorough review process."
~ You can attend the annual State of the City Address. It'll be on Monday, Jan. 28, at Studio Movie Grill, at 7 p.m.
~ Monrovia has won a 2018 California Park & Recreation Society Award for its Monrovia Today quarterly newsletter. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in multiple parks and recreation areas, including marketing and communication. The city will be recognized at the annual Recognition Banquet in March in Sacramento.
~ Scheduled for Black History Month: Jazz Brunch Featuring Nolan Shaheed Quintet, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Monrovia Community Center, Tickets: $32; Children's Art Festival & Dinner, Feb. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Monrovia High; Black History Luncheon, Feb. 23, 1 to 3 p.m., Monrovia Community Center, Tickets: $20. Tickets at Simply Divine Salon, 319 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia.
~ Caltrans will soon be cleaning up its property along Evergreen Avenue, mostly between Mayflower and Primrose avenues.
- Brad Haugaard
