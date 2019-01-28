Monrovia Association of Fine Arts Pre-Valentine Buffet

MAFA's “Heart in the Arts” Cabaret & Art Show will feature live musical acts from Centre Stage Productions and an art display and sale from MAFA member artists.
The event will also feature MAFA’s annual awards presentation of the Heart in the Arts Award and the Renaissance Award, recognizing individuals within MAFA and in the community who have gone above and beyond in their arts leadership. In addition, the group will recognize its generous sponsors: Arcadia Association of Realtors Darrell Brooke at Monrovia Trust, Gentile McCloskey & Company, Monrovia Fellowship, Paint ‘n’ Play Art Studio and Pari Passu Café. Ticket sales and a 50/50 raffle will benefit MAFA’s kids art educational programs.
The buffet dinner menu will feature bruschetta appetizers, vegetable minestrone soup, mixed greens salad, penne pasta with chardonnay butter sauce, chicken marsala over rice, and organic iced tea and coffee. Guests can also enjoy a no-host wine and beer bar.
Tickets are $25.00 and available now at heartinthearts.eventbrite.com. Space is limited to 70 people so attendees should buy tickets as soon as possible. Ticket price at the door will be $35.00. For more information, call (626) 483-0560.
- Brad Haugaard
