Disco Fundraiser for Mayflower PTA

All party lovers are invited to help celebrate with flashing lights and disco balls to raise funds to enhance children’s education at Mayflower Elementary School located in Monrovia, California. “Money from this event will assist with literacy programs, afford to send children on field trips and assist with ensuring classrooms have needed supplies” said Sarah Edgington, Mayflower PTA president.” We invite all the community to help their local school by joining us on this groovy night,” she added.
Ticket prices are $50 a person and $85 a couple and can be purchased at https://mayflowerdisco19.eventbrite.com. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information, to give a donation or to learn more about how you can support Mayflower PTA, visit the Mayflower PTA Facebook page at Mayflower PTA, email mayflowerpta@gmail.com, or call 7609088058.
Source: Press release
- Brad Haugaard
