News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Disco Fundraiser for Mayflower PTA


Get on your boogie shoes and bellbottoms and head to the disco to benefit the kids at Mayflower Elementary school. This adult only event will include dinner, a silent auction, and dancing. All are encouraged to dress the part, and to get in the groove, on April 27, from 6pm-10pm. The event will be held at the Santa Anita Golf Course at 405 South Anita Avenue.

All party lovers are invited to help celebrate with flashing lights and disco balls to raise funds to enhance children’s education at Mayflower Elementary School located in Monrovia, California. “Money from this event will assist with literacy programs, afford to send children on field trips and assist with ensuring classrooms have needed supplies” said Sarah Edgington, Mayflower PTA president.” We invite all the community to help their local school by joining us on this groovy night,” she added.

Ticket prices are $50 a person and $85 a couple and can be purchased at https://mayflowerdisco19.eventbrite.com. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information, to give a donation or to learn more about how you can support Mayflower PTA, visit the Mayflower PTA Facebook page at Mayflower PTA, email mayflowerpta@gmail.com, or call 7609088058.

Source: Press release

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)