Monrovia Police: Drunk Rolls Car; Drunk Mistakes Monrovia for Pasadena; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for January 17–23. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 397 service events, resulting in 71 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 12:16 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 600 block of S. Myrtle when he stopped a bicyclist for vehicle code violations. The stop led to a search of the subject and the officer found methamphetamine, a methamphetamine smoking pipe and a throwing star in the subject’s possession. The subject was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 17 at 11:39 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1500 block of S. Mayflower. Two motorists had collided into one another, which caused one of the vehicles to collide into two parked vehicles. Officers and paramedics arrived to treat the subjects with complaint of pain. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 11:12 a.m., a caller reported a subject in the 300 block of S. Primrose who was possibly urinating in the street. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found the subject was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Theft of Package
January 18 at 1:34 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of California called police to report that an unknown suspect stole a package from his front porch. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 6:11 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a female subject that concealed merchandise inside a backpack and left without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject. She was found to be in possession of the stolen property, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A computer check revealed she also had a parole violation and warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
January 19 at 1:49 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill called to report that one of the windows to his apartment was smashed. The resident said an unknown subject threw eggs at his apartment window, which shattered the window. The subject left in a gray Honda prior to police arriving. Investigation continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 7:55 a.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a shoplifter was being detained by loss prevention. Officers arrived and located drug paraphernalia on the subject. A computer check also revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested.
Warrant / Burglary / Fraud – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 2:24 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a subject who shoplifted. Officers arrived and detained the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a wallet containing other people’s credit cards and identification. The officers were able to confirm the subject had committed a burglary in Arcadia, where he stole the wallet containing the credit cards and the victim’s identification. Investigation continuing.
Vandalism / Possession of Narcotics for Sale – Suspects Arrested
January 19 at 9:20 p.m., a passerby saw four male subjects in front of a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte, and one of the subjects wrote graffiti on the wall with a green marker. The passerby called the police, who responded and located one of the possible subjects. No marker was found, but the subject was in possession of narcotics for sales and a replica gun. He was arrested without incident. Officers went back to the business and viewed video surveillance. Officers located a second subject who matched the subject in the video. He was also arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 20 at 3:06 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Myrtle called police to report a motorist that had crashed and the vehicle had rolled over. The motorist was driving north on Myrtle and clipped a parked vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver was found to be intoxicated and had minor injuries. After field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 20 at 12:42 p.m., a caller reported two motorists that collided in the 300 block of W. Duarte at the intersection of Magnolia. Officers responded to investigate the collision and found that no one was injured. Both motorists chose to exchange information, but did not desire a police report.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 20 at 1:11 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a male subject passed out in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of N. Myrtle. The caller believed the subject may be in need of medical attention. Officers responded and found the subject was heavily intoxicated. He thought he was in Pasadena and did not know what day it was. The subject had a court ordered breath tester to start the vehicle. After it was determined that he did not need medical attention, he was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Stalking / Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
January 20 at 5:12 p.m., an officer was completing an investigation from a report of stalking that has been occurring primarily at a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. He called the victim to obtain further information and was told the suspect was in front of the business. Officers responded and took custody of the suspect, who has a restraining order against him that prohibits him from being near the victim. The suspect had violated the restraining order three times in the past few days. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
January 21 at 9:21 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. The victim rents a storage unit at the business and called to report the latch on her storage container was broken. It is unknown if anything was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 22 at 8:42 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Mountain called to report his vehicle was stolen. He parked his vehicle in front of his residence on the street the previous night. He locked the doors and rolled up all the windows. When he returned the next morning, he discovered his vehicle was gone. There was no glass on the ground and all keys were accounted for. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting
January 22 at 11:06 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a male Hispanic suspect who came into the store and selected a power drill. He made no attempt to pay for the item as he left the location. He ran to a vehicle and fled the location, heading east through the parking lot. As he was leaving, the employee was able to get his license plate number. Investigation continuing.
Vandalism
January 23 at 11:12 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Sombrero reported her granddaughter’s boyfriend had just shattered one of the house windows, and then ran. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The granddaughter told officers that her now ex-boyfriend became upset over the telephone. He then showed up at the home and broke the window. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
January 23 at 12:42 p.m., a motorist called police to report he had just collided with another vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill. He believed the other motorist did not have a license, because they refused to provide it. Officers responded and found that both parties had a license and insurance, and no one was injured. Officers facilitated the exchange of information.
Traffic Collision
January 23 at 2:34 p.m., a traffic collision was reported involving two motorists in the 3300 block of S. Peck. No one appeared injured. Officers responded and confirmed there were no injuries. Both drivers exchanged information with one another and did not desire a collision report to be filed.
