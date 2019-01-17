News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Harassing Text Messages; Daughter vs. Mother; Stolen Car Parked Next to Police Station; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for January 10-16. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 397 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
January 10 at 9:14 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Foothill called to report a suspicious person in the laundry room of their apartment complex. Officers responded and located the subject. The subject was recently released from custody and is on probation. During a search of his person, a counterfeit key used to open mailboxes was discovered. He was arrested for possession of a burglary tools.
Drug Possession / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
January 10 at 8:39 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at Ivy and Huntington for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver had a suspended license and was in possession of methamphetamine. A computer check revealed the passenger had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud / Drug Possession / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
January 11 at 1:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill when he saw two suspicious subjects loitering in the parking lot. Officers contacted the subjects and discovered both were in possession of drug paraphernalia, a large quantity of mail addressed to over 40 different locations, and bank cards/checks in other person's names. The two subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
January 11 at 1:28 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim called to report his vehicle was broken into while he was inside a business. An unknown suspect smashed one of the vehicle windows and took the victim’s wallet. Investigation continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 1:58 a.m., an officer responded to a domestic violence report at a residence in the 1900 block of S. Peck. The victim called to report her husband had scratched and strangled her, and then left the location in a vehicle. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. Later that morning, an officer located the suspect's vehicle driving south of the location. A high-risk stop was conducted and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Theft / Restraining Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 7:27 a.m., a gardener working in the 200 block of W. Palm saw a male subject steal his leaf blower and walk into the common area of an apartment complex. Officers arrived and knew of a possible suspect, based on the description provided by the victim. Officers conducted a door knock at an apartment and spoke with the female resident. She eventually admitted her ex-boyfriend stole the leaf blower and was hiding upstairs. The victim of the theft did not want prosecution, but the suspect was arrested for being in violation of an active, domestic violence restraining order.
Grand Theft Auto
January 11 at 8:21 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of S. Fifth regarding the report of a stolen vehicle. The resident had parked her vehicle in the carport at the location and it was stolen sometime overnight. The investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 9:20 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Garfield called to report she had a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and he was sending her harassing text messages. Officers reviewed the text messages and contacted the ex-boyfriend. He initially denied the allegation and said the phone number was not his, but officers proved that to be false. Eventually, the subject admitted he sent the text message, and he was arrested for violating the restraining order.
Vehicle Burglary
January 11 at 3:32 p.m., an officer responded to the report of a vehicle burglary at a business parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. While the victim was inside a business, an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle and took her purse. The suspect gained entry to the vehicle by smashing a window. Investigation continuing.
Attempted Robbery
January 11 at 5:31 p.m., an attempted robbery was reported to police. The victim called to report that while he was walking in the 400 block of S. Myrtle, an unknown, male, Hispanic subject attempted to steal his skateboard through threat of force. When he was unsuccessful, he fled from the area. The investigation is ongoing.
Driving Under the Influence / Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
January 12 at 12:16 a.m., a caller reported that a motorist had just crashed into a center divider in the 200 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded and determined it was a solo vehicle collision. The driver was not injured, but was found to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft Auto
January 12 at 6:43 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of El Nido called police to report his Toyota 4Runner was stolen overnight. The vehicle was recovered several hours later by the El Monte Police Department. Investigation continuing.
Receiving Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 8:51 a.m., an officer saw a known subject riding a bicycle in the 200 block of S. Alta Vista. The bicycle matched the description of one that had been reported stolen on January 10. He stopped the bicyclist and determined it was the stolen bike. The subject was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and the bicycle was returned to the owner.
Theft From a Vehicle
January 12 at 9:39 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Norumbega called to report a theft from his vehicle that occurred overnight. He left his vehicle unlocked, and in the morning, he discovered some clothing that was left inside had been stolen. Investigation continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered / No-Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 7:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a possible shoplifting in progress. One subject fled on foot prior to the officers arriving and dropped the stolen merchandise. A second subject was attempting to flee in a vehicle, but was stopped by officers. The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen and the driver had a no-bail warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
January 13 at 11:10 a.m., an employee of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a male subject in his twenties that had just walked out of the store with merchandise and did not pay. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the subject. The subject had taken five pairs of jeans. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 4:12 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject who purchased merchandise using someone else’s credit card. The card number had been put into his cellphone, which was used to complete the transaction. The suspect left the store with the merchandise and fled in a vehicle driven by another male subject. Officers arrived and stopped the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and the stolen property was returned to the store. The suspect also had several warrants for his arrest.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 1:30 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called police to report several intoxicated subjects inside the location. Officers arrived and found one of the subjects was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
January 14 at 5:06 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report that someone had broken into his vehicle. A window was broken and power tools were taken from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Theft from an Innkeeper
January 14 at 8:06 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte called to report that a customer entered the establishment, ordered food, enjoyed her meal and left without paying. Officers arrived, but the subject had already left. Investigation continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 11:47 a.m., a male resident in the 500 block of W. Colorado called to report that his sister was at the location and was fighting with his mother. Officers arrived, conducted an investigation, and the mother placed the sister under private persons arrest. The suspect was arrested for battery and taken into custody.
Theft From a Vehicle
January 14 at 8:02 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence in the 800 block of E. Lime. The resident was unloading her vehicle in front of her residence and made several trips back and forth, leaving the vehicle unlocked. When she was finished, she noticed her laptop had been stolen from inside the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 15 at 12:33 p.m., a traffic collision involving three motorists was reported in the 1800 block of S. Duarte. Officers and Monrovia Paramedics arrived and found two of the parties were injured. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the vehicles was traveling west and the other was traveling south. They both claimed they had a green light. The third party advised they weren't paying attention and were struck by one of the other vehicles. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
January 16 at 10:10 a.m., police dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle that was traveling north on Myrtle in the downtown area. Officers located the vehicle with the help of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter. The vehicle turned east onto Lime and parked near the Monrovia Police Department. Officers responded and detained the two occupants inside the vehicle, a female passenger and a male driver. The passenger was identified and released, and the driver was arrested. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.
