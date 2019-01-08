News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Donut Dog - Full of Puppy Energy


Have you always wanted to own a black velvet panther? Look no more! Donut (A469873) is a 1-year-old black Labrador Retriever-Pit Bull mix with excitable puppy energy who loves play time, but is also responsive to commands. He also knows “shake” and looks directly into your eyes when he does it. When he was out on our Wiggle Waggle Waggin’ he did well with nearby dogs, adults and kids. He’s a sweet, very large puppy who needs a patient dog owner to teach him more dog manners and stay active with him. Come visit a staff favorite at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard

