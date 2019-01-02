News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Sidewalk Vendors Coming to Monrovia; Recycle Your Christmas Tree; History of Robert Kennard
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Expect to see sidewalk vendors in Monrovia. Beginning Jan. 1, all cities and counties in California are required to allow sidewalk vendors to sell food and other products from a mobile cart or stationary (but temporary) stand on any city sidewalk or in any city park. The city is planning to institute some minimal regulation that the state will allow. Details: https://goo.gl/LG12jS
~ Through Jan. 12 you can recycle your Christmas tree by placing it on the curb during your regular trash collection day. Remove all decorations.
~ On Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20, from 1-2 p.m., the Monrovia Historical Museum (742 E. Lemon) will host a program on Monrovia's Robert Kennard, founder of the oldest African-American architecture firm in Los Angeles. Details and registration: https://goo.gl/1ULuEf
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment