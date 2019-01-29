Koby is Always Ready for a Walk - and a Forever Home

This is Koby (A469484), a very sweet black and white Chihuahua. He is very eager to put on his leash and go for walks that he practically leashes himself! Koby likes spending time with people and enjoys showing and receiving affection. He is a good boy and knows his sit command well. Volunteers and staff say that Koby is an overall sweet dog who loves interacting with others. Everyone is rooting for this sweet boy to soon find the forever home that he deserves.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
