Monrovia Police: Fire in Wheelbarrow; Meth Nudist; Lottery Ticket Switches; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for December 27 – January 2, 2019. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 368 service events, resulting in 78 investigations.
Fraud
December 27 at 3:59 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista called to report she was the victim of a phone scam. She received a phone call from an unknown phone number and the person on the other end claimed to be her grandson. The caller told her he needed money, which she sent via gift cards. The victim later learned the subject on the phone was not her grandson.
Traffic Collision
December 27 at 6:15 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported in the 800 block of E. Foothill. From a stop, one motorist moved forward and rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of them. Information was exchanged and the motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 27 at 9:02 p.m., an employee of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported an adult female subject had taken clothes into the fitting room, concealed them, and then left the store without paying for the merchandise. Officers arrived on scene and detained the subject outside the store. The merchandise was returned and the subject was arrested for shoplifting. She was also found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 27 at 9:17 p.m., an officer responded to the report of a traffic collision in the 1500 block of S. Mountain. Both vehicles had been stopped for a red light, when the motorist in the back rolled forward and bumped the vehicle in front. A passenger in the front vehicle complained of neck pain and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Warrant / Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
December 28 at 1:54 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was detained. During a search incident to arrest, the subject was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
December 28 at 3:11 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked his truck in a business parking lot and went inside the business. When he returned, he discovered several tools had been taken from the bed of his truck. Investigation continuing.
Burglary
December 28 at 3:14 p.m., the manager of a business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle reported that several storage units had been broken into and burglarized. The loss is still being determined. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 28 at 5:33 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of N. Canyon called to report his locked vehicle had been broken into while it was parked on the street. One of the windows was smashed and his wallet was taken. Investigation continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 29 at 12:42 a.m., an officer responded to the report of two motorists that had collided into one another in the 700 block of S. Monterey. Both drivers exchanged insurance and license information. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 12:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a female subject in the bar that was heavily intoxicated, smoking in the bar and was refusing to pay her bill. Officers contacted the subject and found she was too intoxicated to care for her own safety. She was arrested and held for a sobering period after she paid her bill.
Fire Assist / Code Enforcement Response / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
December 29 at 9:08 a.m., several callers reported smoke coming from a building in the 800 block of S. Myrtle. Monrovia Fire Department and officers responded. The fire was coming from a make-shift fire pit inside a wheel barrow that was sitting on a piece of carpet on the property. As officers were arriving, two subjects started walking away from the property quickly. They were detained and, after further investigation, arrested for warrants and possession of smoking paraphernalia.
There were several other subjects hanging out on the property and sleeping in tents. Once on the property, officers observed spliced electrical wires laying on the ground that were coming from a power source and were next to a pool of water on the ground. Code Enforcement responded to the location and the entire property was red-tagged and deemed unsafe to occupy. Edison also responded and shut off the power to the property. The investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure / Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 7:07 p.m., a guest at a motel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called police to report a male subject loitering and exposing himself in the motel parking lot. Officers responded and contacted the subject. He was detained and also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested for indecent exposure and possession of a controlled substance.
Violation of Restraining Order
December 29 at 8:24 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cherry reported her ex-girlfriend was at her home in violation of a restraining order. Officers responded to the home, but the subject was gone. The resident reported the subject has violated the order several times since it was obtained a few weeks prior. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 29 at 8:28 p.m., a traffic collision was reported involving two motorists that had just collided in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded to investigate. One of the vehicles needed to be towed and the other was driven away. The driver who was found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
December 29 at 9:23 p.m., a caller reported his 30-year-old brother was at their mother's home in the 100 block of W. Cypress and was under the influence of methamphetamine. Officers arrived and found the subject to be in need of medical care due to the narcotics. Paramedics responded and transported the subject to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 11:47 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who was subsequently found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
December 30 at 11:13 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked his vehicle in front of a business at 6:00 a.m. and went into the business. He returned to his vehicle at 11:00 a.m. and discovered it was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft of Lottery Tickets
December 30 at 6:43 p.m., a petty theft of lottery tickets was reported at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. An adult male suspect entered the business and attempted to purchase the lottery tickets with a debit card. When he was told the lottery tickets must be purchased with cash, he switched old lottery tickets he had in his possession for new ones and fled the location without paying for the tickets. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collison
December 30 at 8:16 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision that occurred in the 800 block of E. Foothill. A motorist traveling east on Foothill collided into parked vehicles. The driver complained of pain and was treated at the scene by Monrovia Paramedics. There were no signs of impairment for the driver.
Petty Theft of Lottery Tickets
December 31 at 12:43 a.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report a petty theft. An adult male entered the business and attempted to purchase lottery tickets with a debit card. When the subject was told the lottery tickets must be purchased with cash, he switched old lottery tickets he had in his possession for new ones and fled the location without paying. This was the second incident involving similar circumstances. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
December 31 at 11:24 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Myrtle called to report several items had been taken from his unlocked vehicle. This occurred sometime during the night. Investigation continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 31 at 2:31 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of E. Cypress. A motorist was traveling east on Cypress and slowed due to traffic. The motorist was rear-ended by another vehicle. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 3:13 p.m., an employee at a restaurant in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called to report a customer that was yelling at employees. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for her own safety. She was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 10:23 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 400 block of W. Duarte saw a male subject that appeared to be intoxicated. The officer detained the subject and found the subject to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Domestic Battery
December 31 at 11:06 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting that a male was attempting to take a female's purse in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and determined the two were a couple and they were involved in an argument. During the argument, the male battered the female, but did not cause any injury. The male subject fled prior to officers arriving. An Emergency Protective Order was obtained for the victim and the investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
January 1 at 12:12 a.m., police dispatch received several calls regarding disturbances in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and arrested three subjects who were found to be too intoxicated to care for their own safety. They were transported to the Monrovia Jail for booking and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 2:45 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of N. Melrose when he saw a vehicle driving without headlights. A traffic stop was conducted. Field sobriety tests were completed and the driver was arrested for DUI. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Vandalism
January 1 at 12:48 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Canyon called to report her vehicle had been vandalized. The victim’s vehicle had two smashed windows, nothing else was tampered with and no items were missing. Investigation continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 2 at 10:15 a.m., a business owner in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle called to report that sometime during the night the rear door to the business was pried open and a laptop and two monitors were taken. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 2 at 2:36 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of W. Duarte. The victim called to report that sometime during the past week his motorcycle was taken from a parking space at his complex. The investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 2 at 4:26 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of W. Primrose. A motorist was traveling east on Colorado and stopped at the intersection of Primrose. A pedestrian was running south on Primrose and crossed the intersection at Colorado while outside the crosswalk. Neither the pedestrian nor the vehicle saw one another and both entered the intersection at the same time. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and suffered an abrasion to one of his arms. He was transported to a local hospital. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
January 2 at 5:00 p.m., a motorist collided into two parked vehicles in the 200 block of E. Cypress. When officers arrived, the vehicle was in the middle of the intersection of Cypress and Sherman and the driver was located outside the vehicle on the ground, face down. He admitted to driving the vehicle. Numerous beer bottles were seen inside the vehicle. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.
