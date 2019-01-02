News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Walking Tour of Downtown Monrovia
Walking tour of downtown Monrovia on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. $5 per person and the tour lasts about two hours. Eight city blocks. Meet at the southeast corner of Palm and Myrtle. No RSVP is necessary.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
1/02/2019
