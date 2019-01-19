News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia School District: Spending More than It's Taking In
A final audit shows that Monrovia School District is spending more money than it is taking in. It appears that in 2018 the district spent about $3 million more than it brought in, and it brought in less than it did the year before: $78 million vs. $82 million in 2017, so it has cut expenses. Also, this is a smaller loss than in 2017, when it spent $3.8 million more than it brought it. I'm not an accountant, however, and if someone with more expertise would like the give the audit a look, it is here: https://goo.gl/SYAc6b
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment