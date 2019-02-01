News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council to Consider 5% Raise for City Manager; Will Receive Financial Report


At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/etZvzT) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Consider bumping City Manager Oliver Chi's salary up 5%, to $19,282.69, which the city attorney says is still 8 percent under the average for city managers in nearby cities. https://goo.gl/nEZZoc

~ Receive an "unqualified" (that's good) report from the city's financial auditor. Here's the whole monster report if you want to read it: https://goo.gl/ahKHhN

- Brad Haugaard
