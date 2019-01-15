Hazardous Waste Roundup Jan. 26

There will be a hazardous waste roundup Saturday, Jan. 26, From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Millennium Center, at the northwest corner of Myrtle and Huntington. (Enter on eastbound Huntington.)
Acceptable:
Motor oil, antifreeze, paint, paint thinner
Turpentine, cleaners with acids or lye
Pesticides and herbicides
Household and car batteries
Old computers and television sets
Sharps or used needles
Expired pharmaceuticals and mercury thermometers
Unacceptable:
Explosives, ammunition or radioactive materials
Waste from businesses
Trash or old tires
White goods such as washers, stoves, refrigerators or air conditioners
Limit of 15 gallons or 125 lbs. per vehicle.
Bring items in a sturdy box, preferably in original labeled containers. Be prepared to leave your containers. Do not mix products.
- Brad Haugaard
