Aries - Young at Heart
Aries (A469666) is a sweet 9-year-old dog with an attitude of a puppy. He's a little shy when you first meet him, and tends to hide in his den when there is a lot of noise, but he warms up quickly. He likes the attention of others, especially volunteers who come into his kennel with a lot of treats, and likes to be petted. He’s an obedient dog who knows the sit and down commands and knows shake! Aries is eager to find his forever home and family so he can start cuddling all day long!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
