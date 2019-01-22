News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Plymouth Kindergarten Student Wins Make-A-Wish Trip to Disneyland
Make-A-Wish Foundation gives Plymouth Elementary kindergarten student Addison Iylah MacLellan a family trip to Disneyland.
https://goo.gl/NhvuM8
- Brad Haugaard
