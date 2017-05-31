County Considering Stormwater Tax, But Monrovia's Costs May Be a Bit Less; And More

The City of Monrovia's new web site.
In his weekly update, City Manager Oliver Chi writes that ...
~ A recent test shows that stormwater runoff in Monrovia contains less lead than previously thought, which will reduce the clean-up costs for the city. Chi writes that, "the Regional Water Board correspondence provides us with formal notification that we will not have to capture / treat as much stormwater as we once thought."
~ Meanwhile, the LA County Board of Supervisors is considering a parcel tax increase, to be decided upon over the next nine months, to do stormwater cleanup.
~ Parking Company of America will begin operating the Monrovia Transit system on June 1.
~ Here is the summer edition of the activity guide Monrovia Today: https://goo.gl/Bdg3Vt
~ The Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show at Library Park will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance by Night Owl, then a free 20 minute fireworks show at 9 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
