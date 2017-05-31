News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
State May Require Schools to Start No Earlier Than 8:30 A.M.
A bill by State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, to require middle and high schools to start their days no earlier than 8:30 a.m. has passed the Senate and now goes to the Assembly. Portantino's office says 8:30 is the "optimal time to start school for improved public health of teenage students" and that, "This is believed to be the first time a school start time bill of this nature has passed any legislative house in the country."
Source: Portantino press release
- Brad Haugaard
