News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

State May Require Schools to Start No Earlier Than 8:30 A.M.


A bill by State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, to require middle and high schools to start their days no earlier than 8:30 a.m. has passed the Senate and now goes to the Assembly. Portantino's office says 8:30 is the "optimal time to start school for improved public health of teenage students" and that, "This is believed to be the first time a school start time bill of this nature has passed any legislative house in the country."

Source: Portantino press release

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)