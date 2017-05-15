News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Roaming Bear; Strong-Arm Robbery; Man Rolls His Truck; Focused Shoplifting; Car Parts Over the Fence
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 11-14. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Petty Theft / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 12:00 p.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington Drive. Loss prevention at the location observed a male suspect exit the store with several items without paying. Loss prevention followed the suspect to another location and called the police department for assistance. The suspect was located by officers and detained. He was arrested for petty theft and for two outstanding warrants.
Attempt Burglary / Brandishing a Firearm
May 11 at 1:20 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle advising a burglary had just occurred at his neighbor’s house with three armed suspects. The caller stated he was armed as well. Officers arrived on scene and determined all suspects were gone. The suspects were described as three male Blacks and one female Black. The reporting party said the suspects fled in a red Ford Mustang and that they brandished a firearm at him as they drove away. It was determined that the suspects never gained entry to the residence. It appears to be an attempted burglary that was interrupted by the neighbor. The residents were not home at the time. The investigation is continuing.
Bear Incident
May 12 at 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Los Angeles regarding a bear in the area. Several residents had phoned in to report sighting the bear. The bear was located and it began moving through the nearby area. The Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified and arrived on scene. They tranquilized and relocated the bear. This is the same bear that has been roaming through the Bradbury area.
Strong-Arm Robbery
May 12 at 11:03 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Huntington and Canyon when he was flagged down by a female robbery victim. The victim told the officer she was robbed by two male suspects while she was walking home from work approximately two hours earlier. She stated that the suspects approached her on Huntington and pushed her up against the wall of a business along the north side of the street. They took her purse and fled west on Huntington. As the suspects were fleeing, they dropped property, which she was able to recover. The victim said she was going to come to the police department to report the incident, but she saw the officer and flagged him down instead. The first suspect is described as a male Black, thin build, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses. The second suspect is described as male, unknown race, thin build, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
May 12 at 11:04 p.m., a traffic collision with injuries was reported at California and Central. The driver was traveling east on Evergreen and accelerated at Evergreen and California. He went north on California and lost control of his truck, hitting the curb, which then caused his vehicle to roll over. The driver was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is continuing to determine if DUI charges will be filed.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 12:22 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious subject in the 200 block of W. Evergreen. Upon arrival, officers located a subject who was removing bicycles from the bed of a truck. The subject attempted to flee when he saw the officers, but he was detained. Further investigation revealed the truck was an unreported stolen vehicle. During a search of the suspect, methamphetamine was recovered from his pocket. During a search of the stolen vehicle, a methamphetamine pipe and two stolen license plates were recovered. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
May 13 at 5:54 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked her vehicle in the parking lot and went inside the business. When she returned to her vehicle, she found that someone had broken into it. She was not exactly sure what had been taken. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to Royal Oaks and Mountain regarding a traffic collision involving two vehicles, one which was rear-ended. During the investigation, officers observed that one driver showed signs of intoxication. They conducted an investigation and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 6:41 p.m., a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a shoplifter. Officers responded to the location and discovered that the suspect was stealing particular items on a regular basis per the instruction of an individual that would buy the products from her. Officers found numerous medications and other merchandise in her vehicle, which she had stolen from other businesses. The suspect was arrested.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 8:58 p.m., a vehicle was reported on fire in the 500 block of W. Duarte Road. Dispatch informed officers that the driver had fled the scene and gave a description. Officers arrived, located the driver and began an investigation. They were contacted by the California Highway Patrol regarding a hit and run traffic collision that occurred in the 100 block of Central. The driver of the other vehicle provided video showing the subject they had detained for the vehicle fire, as the driver that fled from the hit and run accident. The driver was determined to be intoxicated and was ultimately arrested for DUI and Hit and Run.
Shoplifting / Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 9:42 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a shoplifter in custody. The suspect entered the store, selected merchandise and then exited the business without paying. When officers asked for identification, he said he did not have any and verbally identified himself. It was later discovered that he was using his brother’s name and additional charges were added to his arrest.
Vandalism / Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 1:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to Duarte and Myrtle regarding a vandalism in progress. An officer arrived and saw the vandalism suspect. As the officer exited his vehicle, the suspect ran. The officer ran after him and the suspect suddenly stopped to face the officer. As the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect swung at the officer and attempted to flee, but back up officers arrived and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Petty Theft
May 15 at 11:42 p.m., a theft in progress was reported at a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck. The caller stated that several subjects were inside the business yard and they were tossing car parts over the fence. Officers responded to the area and located numerous car parts, south of the location. The area was searched for the suspects, but they were not located.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment