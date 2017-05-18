News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Teens in Progress Youth Conference at Second Baptist Church
Second Baptist Church Teens in Progress Ministry is hosting its first annual youth conference on July 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 925 S. Shamrock Ave. in Monrovia. For youth ages 11-18. "Join us as we come together for a day of unashamed praise, worship, and learning about God and his goodness. Build faith in Jesus Christ, strengthen testimonies, develop talents, make new friends, and have fun with teens who share similar beliefs and standards."
The conference begins at 9 a.m. with registration and breakfast; 10 a.m., speakers; 11 a.m., lunch and fellowship; noon, lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. teen show case (show your talents).
Register here: https://goo.gl/odcPyQ
For more information, contact Erika Collins, TIP President: (909) 568-5440; Jason Jenkins, Associate Elder - Ministry to Youth: 230-3944; or Ariel Tolefree, TIP Advisor: 487-9070.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment