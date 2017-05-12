News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Max's
Dinner at Max's Mexican Cuisine, on Huntington across from Target. It's a cheerful, efficient place. Got a taco and enchilada combo for $10.45 and a beer for $7. As always, fresh, tasty and filling.
- Brad Haugaard
5/12/2017
