News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Doesn't Enforce Federal Immigration Laws; Anti-Gang Patrols Begun; Population up 1,103; Sidewalk CPR
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/dq9uul), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Despite rumors, "there have not been any immigration sweeps or immigration enforcement actions occurring in Monrovia" and "in the history of our City, the Monrovia Police Department does not know of even a single federal immigration sweep as having occurring in our community."
~ Chi adds that, "The Monrovia Police Department does not enforce immigration violations. Immigration laws are the responsibility of federal law enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Here locally, Monrovia police officers are busy enforcing the laws of this State and providing for the public safety of our community. We have neither the time, resources, or desire to enforce federal immigration laws. And in fact, across all of California, there is not a single local police agency or county sheriff's department enforcing immigration violations."
~ Joint patrols between Monrovia Police and the LA County Sheriff's Department began May 14 to combat gang violence, and, "during the past few weeks, law enforcement officials have arrested the top five most active Duarte Eastside gang members."
~ The city will launch a new website on May 30.
~ Monrovia's official population, according to the State Department of Finance, is 38,514, an increase of 1,103 people since 2016.
~ There will be a Sidewalk CPR Training Program on Thursday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at Library Park. A five minute lesson from local firefighters and medical professionals could help you save a life.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment