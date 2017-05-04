City to Install 'Real Change' Meters to Give to Homeless, Etc.

In his weekly update, City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ The city is planning to install "Real Change Movement" meters in Old Town so you can give to the homeless through Foothill Unity Center instead of giving directly to the homeless, to avoid having the money used for destructive behaviors.
~ City staff has been developing public education materials related to the Taking Back Our Parks & Streets program to highlight the negative impacts that AB 109, Prop 47, and Prop 57 have had. Basically the materials explain the problem and urge residents to contact their state legislators.
~ The Monrovia Fire Department has received an early report that it has been upgraded to a Class 2 department, just a whisker away from Class 1. This means homeowners should get a break on home insurance.
~ The city is selling two pieces of property, at 498 Monrovista Avenue (6,250 square feet), estimated value $210,000, and 1234 Sherman Avenue (6,652 square feet, estimated value $335,000.
~ There will be music performed by a variety of artists Wednesday and Saturday nights through Saturday, Sept. 2, in Old Town, 6-8 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
