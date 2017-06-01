News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Stolen Car Hits Parked Car - Driver Abandons Car; Woman Arrested After Man Gives Her a Lift
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 29-31. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 420 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Theft From a Vehicle
May 29 at 10:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista regarding a theft from a vehicle. The victim reported that she had secured her vehicle the day before at 2:00 p.m. When she returned to her vehicle and entered, she realized it was unlocked. She then saw items strewn about the vehicle. The items had previously been in the glovebox and center console. She reported that several items were missing. There was no sign of forced entry. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
May 29 at 9:27 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at Encinitas and Foothill. The suspect vehicle hit a parked vehicle. The driver exited the suspect vehicle and entered a silver sedan that fled the area. The suspect vehicle that remained unoccupied at the collision was found to be a stolen vehicle reported to the Los Angeles Police Department the day prior. A silver sedan resembling the description of the vehicle the suspect fled in was stopped by officers nearby, but none of the witnesses were able to identify the suspect or the vehicle that fled the location. The subjects were identified and released. The investigation is continuing.
Assault – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 3:51 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a subject reporting her boyfriend had been involved in a fight at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington and he was unconscious. Officers responded and determined two subjects had been involved in a fight. The victim sustained injuries to his face and the suspect had fled the scene. The officer conducted further investigation, identified the suspect and entered a wanted person entry into the law enforcement database for the suspect's arrest. On May 31, the suspect came to the Monrovia Police Department Lobby and turned himself in to police. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Violation of Restraining Order
May 30 at 7:55 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported to police with its engine running in a business parking lot in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived on scene and detained two subjects inside the vehicle. A computer check revealed there was a domestic violence restraining order against one of the parties and the other party was the protected person of the order. The protected person advised that he voluntarily picked up the restrained subject because she was hitch-hiking from Arizona. Officers arrested the restrained person and took her into custody for violation of the court order.
