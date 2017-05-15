News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

No Recent Activity on Almost-Done Building on Myrtle - But Former 4th Dimension Is Being Remodeled


What former 4th Dimension will look like.

A reader asked what's happening with the building on Myrtle just across from the library, the one that always seems so close to done but never is, so I asked Craig Jimenez, Director of Community Development. He said:

"Well...not much to report on the building on the north of the breezeway.  The last I heard the property owner was working with SCE to complete some electrical work, but there has not been any other recent activity that I am aware of.  The building on the south side of the breezeway (former 4th Dimension) is moving forward on a substantial remodel.  The exterior design was approved by the Historic Preservation Commission last month. https://goo.gl/yhjNJl

"Interior demolition is underway and we expect them to be under construction soon.  The front portion will be retail/restaurant uses (no business has been identified yet), the rear and basement of the building will be for office uses."

- Brad Haugaard
