No Recent Activity on Almost-Done Building on Myrtle - But Former 4th Dimension Is Being Remodeled

What former 4th Dimension will look like.
A reader asked what's happening with the building on Myrtle just across from the library, the one that always seems so close to done but never is, so I asked Craig Jimenez, Director of Community Development. He said:
"Well...not much to report on the building on the north of the breezeway. The last I heard the property owner was working with SCE to complete some electrical work, but there has not been any other recent activity that I am aware of. The building on the south side of the breezeway (former 4th Dimension) is moving forward on a substantial remodel. The exterior design was approved by the Historic Preservation Commission last month. https://goo.gl/yhjNJl
"Interior demolition is underway and we expect them to be under construction soon. The front portion will be retail/restaurant uses (no business has been identified yet), the rear and basement of the building will be for office uses."
