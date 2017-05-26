News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Council to Study 2017-19 Budget


The Monrovia City Council will study the 2017-19 fiscal budget at a special meeting on Tuesday, May 30, at 5 p.m. At City Hall if you'd like to join them.

- Brad Haugaard
