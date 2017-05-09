News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Drone Maker Unveils Palm-Launched Drone for Military


Monrovia drone maker, AeroVironment, has announced a new mini-drone that soldiers can launch from the palms of their hands. It is an outgrowth of its earlier hummingbird drone.https://goo.gl/aVTzux

- Brad Haugaard
