Monrovia Drone Maker Unveils Palm-Launched Drone for Military
Monrovia drone maker, AeroVironment, has announced a new mini-drone that soldiers can launch from the palms of their hands. It is an outgrowth of its earlier hummingbird drone.https://goo.gl/aVTzux
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/09/2017
