Dinner at Oto-Oto
Dinner at Oto-Oto Izakaya Japonaise restaurant in the shopping center at Fifth and Huntington. Got the Tuna Bowl for $14.95 and a beer at the happy hour price of $3.50. Very nice but I was still hungry so I ordered a Philly Roll.
- Brad Haugaard
5/18/2017
restaurants
