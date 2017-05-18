News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner  at Oto-Oto Izakaya Japonaise restaurant in the shopping center at Fifth and Huntington. Got the Tuna Bowl for $14.95 and a beer at the happy hour price of $3.50. Very nice but I was still hungry so I ordered a Philly Roll. 

- Brad Haugaard 
