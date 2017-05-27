News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Route 66 Concert - Jazz and 40s Music Exploring America's Great Highway
The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present "Route 66 - Music and the All-American Highway," a concert with soloists and instrumentalists featuring American music from the 1940s, jazz, show tunes and songs that explore our relationship with this historic highway and tell stories of life's journey on Saturday, June 24, with a silent auction and refreshments at 6 p.m., and concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children, $15 for students and seniors, and $20 for the general public. The concert will be held at Saint Luke Episcopal Church at 122 S. California Ave. in Monrovia. More information at www.choralcompany.org or by calling 818-802-9620.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
When is the concert?ReplyDelete
Oops. Fixed it. June 24 at 7 pm. Refreshments at 6.Delete