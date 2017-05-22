News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Clifton Middle School Representatives Going to Washington DC to Accept 'School to Watch' Award
At its May 24 meeting (this Wednesday) the Monrovia School Board will discuss Clifton Middle School's upcoming trip to Washington D.C. on June 21-24 to receive an award for being named a "2017 School to Watch," as well as the Board of Education's support and attendance at the banquet in Washington D.C., as requested by the California League of Middle Schools. The "School to Watch" award is an honor bestowed upon only 11 schools in California, and highlights "high-performing model schools that demonstrate academic excellence, responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents, and social equity." Details at item K5
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment